European consumer group joins EU antitrust case against Apple
US sets and suspends tariffs on six countries over digital taxes

The US Trade Representative's office said it had approved the threatened tariffs on goods from Britain, Italy, Spain, Turkey, India and Austria

Reuters  |  Washington 

The United States on Wednesday announced 25% tariffs on over $2 billion worth of imports from six countries over their digital services taxes, but immediately suspended the duties to allow time for international tax negotiations to continue.

The US Trade Representative's office said it had approved the threatened tariffs on goods from Britain, Italy, Spain, Turkey, India and Austria after a "Section 301" investigation concluded that their digital taxes discriminated against US companies.

First Published: Wed, June 02 2021. 21:27 IST

