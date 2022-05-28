US should prioritise school security funding over Ukraine aid: Trump

-
ALSO READ
Donald Trump backs NRA in gun rights pitch after Texas school shootings
On Parkland anniversary, US President Biden urges Congress on gun control
22 mass shootings. 374 dead. Here's where the guns in US came from
US states divided on gun control measures even as mass shootings rise
UNICEF chief urges action to protect children after Texas school shooting
-
Former US President Donald Trump said that the Washington government should prioritise funding for school security in the country rather than sending aid to the war-torn Ukraine.
Trump made the remarks on Friday at the National Rifle Association's (NRA) ongoing three-day annual convention in Houston, which comes just three days after the deadly shooting at the Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, which claimed the lives of 19 children and two teachers.
Addressing thousands of supporters, the former President said: "We spent trillions in Iraq and Afghanistan, and got nothing for it. Before we nation-build the rest of the world, we should be building safe schools for our own children in our own nation."
Trump also rejected calls for tightened gun controls, saying decent Americans should be allowed firearms to defend themselves against "evil", the BBC reported.
He instead proposed a "top-to-bottom overhaul" of school safety, with fortified single points of entry including metal detectors and at least one armed police officer on every campus, and also accused Democrats of stonewalling such security measures.
The former President also read out the names of the Uvalde shooting victims, with each marked by a bell toll.
In his speech, Trump also called to "drastically change our approach to mental health".
The annual convention of the NRA, the country's most powerful gun lobby group, is taking place after a two-year Covid-induced hiatus.
In the wake of the Uvalde massacre, Texas Governor Greg Abbott and Lt. Governor Dan Patrick, both Republicans, have cancelled their in-person appearance at the convention, reports Xinhua news agency.
The Governor is expected to address the convention "through pre-recorded video".
"While a strong supporter of the Second Amendment and an NRA member, I would not want my appearance today to bring any additional pain or grief to the families and all those suffering in Uvalde," Patrick said on Friday.
Meanwhile, protests have been planned against the event. Friday witnessed hundreds of protesters outside the convention venue holding signs saying "NRA kill kids", "protect children not guns" and held crosses and photos of shooting victims.
In a statement, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner urged participants to "remain peaceful out of respect to the families of the 19 children and two teachers killed in their classroom at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde".
The City of Houston is aware that several organisations have planned demonstrations near the convention centre, and the Houston Police Department and the Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management have a public safety plan, Turner was quoted as saying in the statement.
The NRA convention is expected to draw 55,000 attendees, who are prohibited from bringing "firearms, firearm accessories, knives, and other items", including backpacks and selfie sticks.
The gun lobby group, currently has over 5 million members.
The US has witnessed at least 212 mass shootings so far this year, according to the nonprofit research group Gun Violence Archive.
As of Tuesday when the Uvalde school shooting occurred, over 31,300 people have died or been injured due to gun-related incidents in the US this year.
--IANS
ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU