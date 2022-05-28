Appreciate India's support amid continuing economic crisis: Sri Lankan PM

-
Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe on Friday praised India for extending support amid the continuing economic crisis and expressed a desire to further strengthen ties between the two nations.
"I expressed our country's appreciation for the support India has extended during this difficult period. I look forward to further strengthening ties between our nations," the Sri Lankan PM tweeted.
Wickremesinghe also said he is grateful for the response from India and Japan on the proposal made for the Quad to take the lead in setting up a foreign aid consortium to assist the crisis-hit country.
"Assistance from India and Japan: I am grateful for the positive response from India and Japan to the proposal made for the Quad members (United States, India, Japan, and Australia) to take the lead in setting up a foreign aid consortium to assist Sri Lanka," he said.
Earlier this month, India and Japan had agreed to cooperate with each other in light of the current economic crisis and the deterioration of the humanitarian situation in the country.
Wickremesinghe's appreciation of India came on the same day when its neighbour donated 25 tons of drugs and other medical supplies valued at close to SLR 260 million.
The medical consignment was donated in response to requests by various organizations and hospitals spread across different parts of the country.
The Indian High Commision said these humanitarian supplies are in continuation of the Indian government's ongoing support to the people of Sri Lanka in multiple forms such as financial assistance, forex support, material supply etc.
"These efforts testify to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Neighbourhood First' policy which places people-to-people engagement at its core," the high commission said in a statement.
