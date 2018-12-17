US slams China over 'unfair practices', says will lead reform at WTO

The United States said on Monday that China's "unfair competitive practices" were harming foreign companies and workers in a way that violates (WTO) rules, but said that Washington would lead reform efforts.

US trade ambassador also expressed deep concerns about the dispute settlement system having "strayed far from the system agreed to by members" and said that the Appellate Body had overreached in some legal interpretations.

He was addressing the start of a two-day review of US trade policies, held every two years at the WTO, which continues on Wednesday.

The US is "one of the most open and competitive economies in the world", with among the lowest tariffs globally, Shea said.

The Trump administration is committed to competitive markets and free, fair and reciprocal trade, he added, rejecting what he said was criticism by some of the US approach as "unilateralist and protectionist".

But China has pursued "non-market industrial policies and other unfair competitive practices" aimed at supporting its domestic industries while restricting or discriminating against foreign companies and their goods and services, he said.

"The is not well equipped to handle the fundamental challenge posed by China, which continues to embrace a state-led, mercantilist approach to the and trade," Shea said.

He did not refer to the dispute on steel or automobiles which brought the two powers to the brink of a major trade war but defended the US "Section 301" investigation that found in March that Chinese practices related to technology transfer, intellectual property and innovation were discriminatory.

"The United States is committed to working with like-minded members to address our concerns with the functioning of the Reforms are necessary for the continued viability of the institution," Shea said.