US speaker Nancy Pelosi invites Greek PM to address Congress on May 17

-
ALSO READ
Greek parliament approves $3.4 bn worth arms deals with France
Greece to further ease coronavirus restrictions on May 1: Health Minister
China urges US to cancel House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's trip to Taiwan
Greece: 13 dead, others missing after a migrant boat capsizes in Aegean Sea
'Strong step': Nancy Pelosi on Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act
-
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in a letter sent on Thursday invited Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis to address a joint session of the US Congress on May 17.
"On behalf of the bipartisan leadership of the United States House of Representatives and the United States Senate, it is my honor to invite you to address a Joint Meeting of the two houses of Congress, assembled in the Chamber of the House of Representatives on Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. It is our great privilege to host you for this belated commemoration of the Greek bicentennial, which we had to unfortunately delay last year due to the pandemic," the letter said.
Pelosi in the letter noted the influence of Ancient Greek ideas of liberty and democracy on the US Founding Fathers when drafting the country's Constitution. More than two centuries later, the US and Greece are key allies on the world stage for advancing shared democratic values and mutual security, the letter said.
The transatlantic alliance remains vital to the future of world freedom amid a "pivotal moment" in the global clash between democracy and autocracy, the letter added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU