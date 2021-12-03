US to join WTO gender equality pact at ministerial meeting: USTR office

-
ALSO READ
Euro Cup 2021 round of 16 schedule, qualification scenarios, team standings
UK plans series of diplomatic efforts after exit from Afghanistan
US envoy for Afghanistan leaves for Doha to hold talks on Afghanistan
China imposes sanctions on US officials, entities under anti-foreign law
Regular India-US engagements under TPF will boost trade, says USIBC
-
The United States will join the World Trade Organization's (WTO) gender equality pact at the organization's ongoing ministerial meeting in Switzerland, the Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR) announced.
"The Office of the United States Trade Representative today announced the United States' intention to join the Joint Declaration on the Advancement of Gender Equality and Women's Economic Empowerment Within Trade for the 12th WTO Ministerial Conference," the USTR said in a statement on Thursday.
The announcement reflected the Biden administration's commitment to its guiding slogan "Build Back Better" by advancing gender equity, the statement said.
It was also consistent with the Biden-Harris administration's strategy of advancing "the full participation of all people - including women and girls - in the United States and around the world," the statement added.
The WTO's 12th Ministerial Conference is being held between November 30 and December 3 in Geneva, Switzerland.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU