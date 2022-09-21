JUST IN
Israeli PM, Jordanian King discuss tensions in Middle East at UNGA meet
Joe Biden urges Republican Party to support Disclose Act in Senate voting
Parents besiege Texas high school after false reports of classroom shooting
Trump rape accuser plans suit under new New York 'survivors' law
Man sets himself on fire to oppose Shinzo Abe's state funeral in Japan
Nepal Prez refuses to ratify Citizenship Bill to 'safeguard constitution'
Canada likely to drop vaccine requirement for entry by September: Official
Over half of US car sales will be electric by 2030 fuelled by Biden's push
Turkish leader asks United Nations to be 'much more influential' at UNGA
African leader warns of rising pressure to choose sides over war in Ukraine
You are here: Home » International » News » Others
Israeli PM, Jordanian King discuss tensions in Middle East at UNGA meet
South Korean govt to ease mask, social distancing regulations next month
Business Standard

US traffic deaths hit record high with 20,175 cases in first half of 2022

Traffic deaths in the US increased 0.5 per cent to 20,175 in the first half of 2022, the highest number killed in the period since 2006, a US official estimate has said

Topics
USA | Traffic safety | Road Accidents

IANS  |  Washington 

road accident
Representative Image | Photo: AP

Traffic deaths in the US increased 0.5 per cent to 20,175 in the first half of 2022, the highest number killed in the period since 2006, a US official estimate has said.

Incidents of speeding and travelling without wearing seatbelts were higher than before the Covid-19 pandemic, Xinhua news agency reported, citing the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Traffic fatalities increased after pandemic lockdowns ended, as more drivers engaged in risky behavior, US media reports said.

--IANS

int/shs

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,

Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.


We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

Read our full coverage on USA

First Published: Wed, September 21 2022. 09:12 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.