US Treasury proposes 15% minimum tax on global corporate profits

-
ALSO READ
Global minimum tax may impact India's special rate on manufacturing firms
Joe Biden inauguration LIVE: Biden signs 17 orders to undo Trump's legacy
Making of Bidenomics
President-elect Joe Biden taps ex-Fed chair Janet Yellen to lead treasury
MGNREGA sees negligible increase in minimum wages in the time of Covid-19
-
The US Treasury Department said Thursday that it supports a global minimum corporate tax rate of at least 15 per cent below the 21 per cent minimum it has been seeking to impose on the foreign profits of US-based companies.
The offer comes as the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development and the Group of 20 major economies seek an agreement on a minimum corporate tax rate.
It is part of an effort to end what Treasury calls a race to the bottom'' as countries compete with each other to cut corporate tax rates and lure multinational companies.
The OECD estimates that governments lose up to USD 240 billion a year to companies that shift earnings among countries to lower their tax bills.
Competition to cut corporate tax rates has been undermining the United States' and other countries' ability to raise the revenue needed to make critical investments,'' Treasury said in a statement, adding that its proposal had been received positively by other countries.
Treasury emphasized that the proposed 15 per cent is a floor and said that discussions should continue to be ambitious and push that rate higher.''
Seeking to finance his USD 2.3 trillion public works plan, President Joe Biden has proposed raising the US corporate rate from 21 per cent to 28 per cent and imposing a minimum tax of 21 per cent on companies' overseas earnings.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU