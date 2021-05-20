Wall Street remains lower after Fed minutes show unmet economic goals

-
Wall Street's main indexes remained lower on Wednesday after Fed minutes showed participants agreed the U.S. economy remained far from the Fed's goals, with some eyeing a future discussion of tapering.
A number of Fed policymakers thought that if the economy continued rapid progress, it would become appropriate "at some point" in upcoming meetings to begin discussing a tapering of monetary policy measures.
A couple of Fed policymakers raised concerns that inflation will rise to "unwelcome" levels before the case for policy action becomes sufficiently evident.
Strong inflation readings and signs of a worker shortage in recent weeks have fueled fears of inflation and roiled stock markets despite reassurances from Fed officials that the rise in prices would be temporary.
All 11 major S&P sectors were lower, with energy and materials down 1.7% and 2.4%, respectively, leading declines.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.75% at 33,804.75 points, while the S&P 500 lost 0.52% to 4,106.41. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.21% to 13,275.24.
