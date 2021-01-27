US: Trump impeachment trial underway, arguments to begin on February 9

The formally opened the second trial for former President on Tuesday with the swearing-in of Senate President Pro-Tempore Patrick Leahy to preside over the process and the swearing-in of the senators to serve as jurors.

On Monday, the House of Representatives delivered the article of against Trump, accusing him of inciting an insurrection at the US Capitol building on January 6 to stop Congress from verifying President Joe Biden's win in the 2020 election.

The trial arguments will begin on February 9.

After the swearing-in of senators, the Senate rejected Republican Senator Rand Paul's attempt to declare the Trump impeachment trial unconstitutional. The Senate voted 55-45 to block Paul's constitutional point of order.

Paul said in a statement the vote count shows Trump will be acquitted in the impeachment trial.

