US using several innovative ways to boost almond sales in India

'Lately, we are beginning to see consumers looking for healthy snacks and almonds is one of the options which is getting picked up'

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Almonds
Almonds. Photo: Wikimedia commons

Seeking to tap the growing almond market in India, the US is employing several innovative methods such as promoting the nuts as a healthy snack, conducting health research, and focussing on festivals, wedding ceremonies, and the food processing industry to boost sales in the country.

According to the Almond Board of California (ABC), direct almond shipments to India surged to a record high in 2016-17 at 167 million pounds making it the second largest export destination behind Spain at 210 million pounds. The shipments grew by 68 per cent between 2011-12 and 2017-18.

To sustain that robust growth, the board is focussing on families, gifts during festivals such as Diwali and wedding ceremonies, and the food processing Industry, said ABC President and CEO Richard Waycott. "The way forward is to continue to do more research in the country," he said. "Almonds have been consumed over centuries in India because of the traditional knowledge and beliefs.

Lately, we are beginning to see consumers looking for healthy snacks and almonds is one of the options which is getting picked up," Sudarshan Mazumdar, ABC Regional Director - India told PTI.
First Published: Mon, October 01 2018. 01:10 IST

