US using several innovative ways to boost almond sales in India

-
ALSO READ
India, top buyer of US almonds, hits back with 120% duty on import
Got milk? Or was that really a plant beverage?
Revamped distribution, portfolio may help Emami, TGBL, Jyothy, Bajaj stocks
India's foodgrain production likely to touch record 284.83 million tonnes
Tea production falls 6.7% in July, exports up 65% to Rs 26 bn in 7 months
-
Seeking to tap the growing almond market in India, the US is employing several innovative methods such as promoting the nuts as a healthy snack, conducting health research, and focussing on festivals, wedding ceremonies, and the food processing industry to boost sales in the country.
According to the Almond Board of California (ABC), direct almond shipments to India surged to a record high in 2016-17 at 167 million pounds making it the second largest export destination behind Spain at 210 million pounds. The shipments grew by 68 per cent between 2011-12 and 2017-18.
Lately, we are beginning to see consumers looking for healthy snacks and almonds is one of the options which is getting picked up," Sudarshan Mazumdar, ABC Regional Director - India told PTI.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU