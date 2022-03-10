Kamala Harris embraces call for war crimes probe of Russia

U.S. Vice President on Thursday embraced calls for an war crimes investigation of over its invasion of and the bombing of civilians, including a maternity hospital.

Speaking in Warsaw, where she is demonstrating U.S. support for NATO's eastern flank allies, Harris expressed outrage over the bombing Wednesday of the maternity hospital and scenes of bloodied pregnant women being evacuated.

Absolutely there should be an investigation, and we should all be watching, said Harris.

Standing alongside Harris, Polish President Andrzej Duda said it is obvious to us that in Russians are committing war crimes.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)