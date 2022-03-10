Kamala Harris embraces call for war crimes probe of Russia

-
ALSO READ
Russian airstrikes destroy Vinnytsia airport in Central Ukraine amid war
What is NATO military alliance?
TMS Ep124: Economic challenges, exit Russia, markets, NATO
3rd round of Russia-Ukraine talks end with no significant results: Report
ICC prosecutor launches war crimes investigation during Ukraine invasion
-
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris on Thursday embraced calls for an international war crimes investigation of Russia over its invasion of Ukraine and the bombing of civilians, including a maternity hospital.
Speaking in Warsaw, where she is demonstrating U.S. support for NATO's eastern flank allies, Harris expressed outrage over the bombing Wednesday of the maternity hospital and scenes of bloodied pregnant women being evacuated.
Absolutely there should be an investigation, and we should all be watching, said Harris.
Standing alongside Harris, Polish President Andrzej Duda said it is obvious to us that in Ukraine Russians are committing war crimes.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU