US watchdog will review FAA decision to unground Boeing 737 MAX aircrafts

-
ALSO READ
Boeing urges airlines to suspend use of some 777s after United incident
Joe Biden plan to boost EVs calls for $100 billion in consumer rebates
AAI to offload residual stake in Bangalore and Hyderabad airports
Analysis: Boeing alters course in speedy response to engine blowouts
GM aims to end sale of gasoline, diesel-powered cars, SUVs by 2035
-
By David Shepardson
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Transportation Department's Office of Inspector General said on Tuesday it will audit the Federal Aviation Administration's (FAA) November decision to unground the Boeing 737 MAX and other agency decisions.
The 737 MAX was grounded in March 2019 after two crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia within five months killed 346 people. The FAA approved its return to service after significant safety enhancements developed during the plane's 20-month grounding.
The new audit will examine the FAA's actions following the two accidents, including the agency's risk assessments, the grounding of the aircraft and the subsequent recertification, the inspector general's office said. Boeing declined to comment.
The inspector general's office added "its objective is to evaluate FAA's processes and procedures for grounding aircraft and implementing corrective actions."
The FAA said it "will cooperate fully with the Inspector General's audit, as it has with all other outside reviews of the agency's oversight of the Boeing 737 MAX."
FAA Administrator Steve Dickson told Reuters in November he was "100% confident" in the safety of the 737 MAX.
The FAA imposed new training requirements to deal with a key safety system called MICAS that was blamed for the two fatal crashes as well as significant new safeguards and other software changes to ensure the system does not erroneously activate.
The inspector general issued two prior reports on the 737 MAX including one in February that outlined "weaknesses" in the FAA's certification of the aircraft.
Legislation signed into law in December revamped the FAA's aircraft certification program and required an independent review of Boeing's safety culture.
Boeing agreed to a $2.5 billion settlement with the Justice Department in January as part of a deferred prosecution agreement after the government said the crashes "exposed fraudulent and deceptive conduct by employees of one of the world's leading commercial airplane manufacturers."
(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Leslie Adler, Peter Cooney and Jane Wardell)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU