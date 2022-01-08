US yields rise as wage growth backs bets on March Fed hike

-
ALSO READ
RBI staff unions defer their mass-leave protest over wage deal
Asian stocks rise with bond yields as Fed outcome boosts risk sentiment
Dollar hits 4-month high against euro on Federal Reserve's taper talk
RBI's tolerance for higher yields may mean end of transmission
RBI devolves bonds in auction, dodges market demand for higher yields
-
US Treasury yields rose to fresh highs after the employment report for December showed wage growth remained hot, fanning inflationary concerns and solidifying March as the likely starting point for the first rate hike by the Federal Reserve.
While the 199,000 new jobs fell short of the expected 450,000 jump, wages for the past 12 months expanded at 4.7 per cent, eclipsing an expected pace of 4.2 per cent. The unemployment rate declined to 3.9 per cent, below the forecast of 4.1 per cent.
The rapid wage growth underscored the case for a more aggressive tightening by the Fed and capped a disastrous weak in the bond market. The five-year note rose as much as 4.8 basis points to 1.52 per cent, its highest level since early 2020, while the 10-year note flirted with its 1.77 per cent peak from last March, before easing back slightly.
“This is an inflation story and the curve is responding by bear steepening,” said Subadra Rajappa, head of US rates strategy at Societe Generale. “The Fed likely ignores the headline miss in the context of the unemployment rate declining to 3.9 per cent and eye-popping wage increase of 0.6 per cent month-over-month.”
The bond market has been hit hard by waves of selling during the first week of the new year, and short-dated benchmark yields have climbed to their highest levels since early 2020. The 10-year note yield has surged from 1.51 per cent, while the real or inflation-adjusted 10-year yield has risen rapidly from minus 1.10 per cent to minus 0.77 per cent. The moves reflect expectations for a more hawkish Fed policy stance that includes implementing rate hikes and shrinking its balance sheet sooner than previously expected by investors.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU