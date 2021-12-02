USA's Lloyd Austin eyes international response to Russia on Ukraine

-
ALSO READ
Kamala Harris to focus on security, economic ties on Southeast Asia trip
Antony Blinken to visit India today to discuss bilateral cooperation
United States launched several airstrikes in support of Afghan forces
Gen Scott Miller returns from Afghanistan; mission not over: Lloyd Austin
India, US reaffirm commitment to free, open Indo-Pacific: Lloyd J Austin
-
U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Thursday suggested any U.S. response to Russia's actions towards Ukraine would be carried out in conjunction with the international community, as he called on Moscow to be transparent about its military buildup.
Austin, during a visit to South Korea, also voiced hope that the United States and Russia could work to "resolve issues and concerns and lower the temperature in the region." U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has warned Moscow to pull back its troops from the Ukrainian border, saying a Russian invasion would provoke sanctions that would hit Moscow harder than any imposed until now.
Asked whether fallout on Russia would be strictly economic, Austin declined to answer directly, saying only that the "best methods" would be used.
"Whatever we do will be done as a part of an international community. The best case though is that we won't see an incursion by the Soviet Union into the Ukraine," Austin said, accidentally calling Russia the former Soviet Union.
Ukraine, a former Soviet republic that aspires to join the European Union and NATO, has become the main flashpoint between Russia and the West as relations have soured to their worst level in the three decades since the Cold War ended.
Ukraine says Russia has deployed more than 90,000 troops near their long shared border. Moscow accuses Kyiv of pursuing its own military build-up.
It has dismissed as inflammatory suggestions it is preparing for an attack on Ukraine but has defended its right to deploy troops on its own territory as it sees fit.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU