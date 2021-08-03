UST to hire 10,000 people globally in 2021 to meet digital skills demand

-
ALSO READ
Edtech, logistics and gig-economy to drive jobs as startups step up hiring
Hiring continues to remain stable in Jan; agro, media lead the list: Report
Hiring gets AI power, but its scope is limited for blue collar employees
Hiring up 11% sequentially in June quarter, IT tops with 61% growth: report
Start-ups in edtech, logistics, gig economy to drive jobs in 2021: Report
-
UST, a digital transformation solutions company based in California, said Tuesday it will hire more than 10,000 new employees this year globally, looking for skills in cybersecurity and cloud infrastructure.
The company is hiring for North America (US, Mexico, Canada, Costa Rica), South America (Chile, Peru, Argentina, Colombia), Europe (United Kingdom, Spain, Germany, Bulgaria, Romania, Ukraine, Austria, Switzerland, Poland, Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg), Asia Pacific (India, Israel, Malaysia, and Singapore) and Australia.
UST has more than 26,000 employees and 35 offices in 25 countries and it is looking to add more technologists for clients seeking transformation in digital economy spurred by the coronavirus pandemic.
The US-headquartered global company is hiring over 10,000 people, including 2,000 entry-level engineering positions with skills in digital transformation, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure, Java, data science and engineering, application development and modernization, artificial intelligence and machine learning, automation (Robotics Process Automation/IPA).
“At UST, we champion inquisitiveness and lifelong learning in an entrepreneurial environment and are proud to provide individuals with opportunities to start or advance their careers. From day one, our new hires will be on the ground innovating with the newest technologies to deliver solutions and build products that matter to clients and their end customers,” said Manu Gopinath, Joint Chief Operating Officer, UST.
Entry-level employees who join UST undergo more than 100 hours of accelerated skilling programmes. Team members are empowered to run with their own ideas through hackathons and programmes like UST’s in-house incubator, UST Garage Ventures, said the company.
UST’s employee retention is above the industry average, and it has one of the highest percentages of employees rejoining the company, the firm said in a statement. UST encourages and helps women candidates seeking a career comeback, especially those who have taken a job break for family reasons or to raise children.
“Now is an ideal time to join UST. With our flexibility and hybrid workplace culture, we embrace solving business-critical problems of our customers and promote entrepreneurship as they are the catalysts of innovation,” added Alexander Varghese, Joint Chief Operating Officer, UST.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU