UST to hire 10,000 people globally in 2021 to meet digital skills demand

UST, a digital transformation solutions company based in California, said Tuesday it will hire more than 10,000 new employees this year globally, looking for skills in cybersecurity and cloud infrastructure.

The company is for North America (US, Mexico, Canada, Costa Rica), South America (Chile, Peru, Argentina, Colombia), Europe (United Kingdom, Spain, Germany, Bulgaria, Romania, Ukraine, Austria, Switzerland, Poland, Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg), Asia Pacific (India, Israel, Malaysia, and Singapore) and Australia.

UST has more than 26,000 employees and 35 offices in 25 countries and it is looking to add more technologists for clients seeking transformation in digital economy spurred by the coronavirus pandemic.

The US-headquartered global company is over 10,000 people, including 2,000 entry-level engineering positions with skills in digital transformation, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure, Java, data science and engineering, application development and modernization, artificial intelligence and machine learning, automation (Robotics Process Automation/IPA).

“At UST, we champion inquisitiveness and lifelong learning in an entrepreneurial environment and are proud to provide individuals with opportunities to start or advance their careers. From day one, our new hires will be on the ground innovating with the newest technologies to deliver solutions and build products that matter to clients and their end customers,” said Manu Gopinath, Joint Chief Operating Officer, UST.

Entry-level employees who join UST undergo more than 100 hours of accelerated skilling programmes. Team members are empowered to run with their own ideas through hackathons and programmes like UST’s in-house incubator, UST Garage Ventures, said the company.

UST’s employee retention is above the industry average, and it has one of the highest percentages of employees rejoining the company, the firm said in a statement. UST encourages and helps women candidates seeking a career comeback, especially those who have taken a job break for family reasons or to raise children.

“Now is an ideal time to join UST. With our flexibility and hybrid workplace culture, we embrace solving business-critical problems of our customers and promote entrepreneurship as they are the catalysts of innovation,” added Alexander Varghese, Joint Chief Operating Officer, UST.