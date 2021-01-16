JUST IN
Vedanta Zinc International reopens Gamsberg mine in South Africa

Mining has started again following a closure in November when a pit wall collapsed

Topics
Vedanta  | South Africa | Mining

Reuters  |  JOHANNESBURG 

Sunil Duggal new CEO of Hindustan Zinc
Zinc | Representational image

Vedanta Zinc International said on Saturday that mining has started again at its Gamsberg mine in South Africa following a closure in November when the pit wall collapsed, trapping miners underground.

The company did not specify what capacity it is operating at.

 

 

 

First Published: Sat, January 16 2021. 16:10 IST

