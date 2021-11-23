Video chat app Zoom has 2,507 customers paying over $100K each

-
-
In the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic where remote work and learning took centre-stage, 2,507 customers are now contributing more than $100,000 to video chat app Zoom in trailing 12 months revenue, up approximately 94 per cent from the same quarter last fiscal year.
Zoom now has approximately 512,100 customers with more than 10 employees, up approximately 18 per cent from the same quarter last fiscal year.
Announcing its third quarter results for its fiscal year 2022 late on Monday, Zoom said it total revenue reached $1,050.8 million, up 35 per cent (year over year) and net income was $340.3 million, up from $198.4 million in the third quarter (Q3) of fiscal year 2021.
"Through innovation and dedication, we will continue to deliver happiness to our customers. Looking forward, we expect to close the year between $4.079 to $4.081 billion in total revenue, representing approximately 54 per cent year-over-year growth, alongside strong profitability and operating cash flow growth," said Zoom Founder and CEO, Eric S. Yuan.
Zoom Phone had revenue growth in the triple-digits in Q3 and reached 30 customers with over 10k paid seats.
"We are well on our way to becoming an indispensable platform for enterprises, individuals, and developers to connect, collaborate, and build in the flexible hybrid world of work. We believe our global brand, innovative technologies, and large customer base position us well for the future," Yuan added.
