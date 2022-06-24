Vienna makes a comeback as the world's most liveable city, says report

JUST IN
The Austrian capital Vienna has made a comeback as the world's most liveable city, according to an annual report from the Economist while the capital of war-torn Syria, Damascus, retained its place as least liveable. Here is a list of the top 10 most inhabitable cities in 2022:

chart

First Published: Fri, June 24 2022. 02:41 IST

