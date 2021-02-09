Vision Fund shines in third quarter; Masayoshi Son hails 'golden eggs'

Group Corp Chief Executive boasted of delivering “golden eggs” on Monday, after his company's Vision Fund unit rebounded from a loss to record an 844 billion yen ($8 billion) third quarter profit.

The profit marks a sea change from a year earlier when high-profile misses such as the flopped IPO of office sharing firm WeWork and the Covid-19 pandemic forced Son to sell assets to stabilise his investing empire.

“Our vision never changed,” Son told a news conference in Tokyo after his company announced its latest results. "Golden eggs are not produced by chance," he added, returning to a favoured analogy that describes as a goose that backs fast-growing such as Alibaba that are its golden eggs. One of Japan's wealthiest people, Son is viewed as a maverick in a business culture that generally eschews risk taking. Rock bottom interest rates and frothy markets that have driven tech stock gains have helped the turnaround at his Vision Fund unit.





ALSO READ: Hyundai Motor, Kia take $8.5-billion hit after Apple deal called off

Softbank-backed firms that went public during the quarter include selling platform Opendoor and food delivery app operator Doordash, with unrealised gains in the latter totalling $10.7 billion.

Son, who was dressed in a white turtleneck and dark suit, said he had turned to back-to-back online meetings to run his investing empire during the pandemic. Almost half of the first Vision Fund's portfolio, which includes a stake in Uber Technologies, was exited or listed at the end of December, offering liquidity to the fund backed by the sovereign wealth funds of Saudi Arabia and Abu Dhabi.