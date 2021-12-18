Vladimir Putin, Joe Biden disagree on key issues: Kremlin spokesman

During previous talks, Putin elaborated on Russia's national interests and "red lines", but Biden showed unwillingness to recognise them.

Russian President and his US counterpart have strong disagreements on a number of important issues, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

During previous talks, Putin elaborated on Russia's national interests and "red lines", but Biden showed unwillingness to recognise them, Xinhua news agency quoted Peskov as saying in a televised interview on Friday.

While the Presidents had "mutually respectful, constructive and very businesslike" conversations, "they are not friends since they did not communicate much", he said.

Putin and Biden held their first-ever face-to-face summit in Geneva in June and met via video link last week, achieving no breakthrough in mending bilateral ties.

