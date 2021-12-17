BoE raises interest rate for first time in 3 yrs to tackle rising inflation

-
ALSO READ
GDP to grow in double digits in the first quarter, says ICRA report
India vs England Tests full schedule, match timings, live telecast details
IND vs ENG 3rd Test: India elects to bat, field an unchanged playing 11
IND vs ENG 4th Test playing 11: Umesh, Shardul replace Ishant, Shami
ENG vs PAK 1st T20 highlights: Pakistan wins by 31 runs at Nottingham
-
The Bank of England (BoE) has raised the interest rate for the first time in more than three years amid surging inflation after cutting rate to record low during the Coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.
In a statement on Thursday, the bank said that its Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) voted by a majority of eight to one to increase rate by 0.15 percentage points, to 0.25 per cent, at its meeting ending on Wednesday, reports Xinhua news agency.
The announcement came as annual consumer price index (CPI) inflation in Britain rose from 3.1 per cent in September to a decade high of 5.1 per cent in November.
The bank expects inflation to remain around 5 per cent through the majority of the winter period, and to peak at around 6 per cent in April 2022.
Growth in many sectors has continued to be restrained by disruption in supply chains and shortages of labour, and the impact of the Omicron variant will push down on gross domestic product (GDP) in December and in the first quarter of 2022, the bank said.
The MPC committee will continue to focus on the medium-term prospects for inflation and judges that some modest tightening of monetary policy over the forecast period is likely to be necessary to meet the 2 per cent inflation target sustainably, according to the bank.
The bank made two emergency cuts of base rate from 0.75 per cent to 0.1 per cent to support businesses and households since the Covid-19 pandemic began.
The Office for Budget Responsibility forecast in October that the economy will grow at 6.5 per cent this year, up sharply from the 4 per cent predicted in March.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU