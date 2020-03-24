Wall Street extends sell-off despite historic Fed boost; Dow Jones rises 3%

-
Wall Street's slide deepened on Monday as the rapidly spreading coronavirus forced more US.states into lockdown, overshadowing unprecedented moves by the U Federal Reserve to shore up credit across the economy.Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 575.58 points, or 3%, to 18,598.4, the S&P 500 lost 65.55 points, or 2.84%, to 2,239.37 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 16.37 points, or 0.24%, to 6,863.14.
