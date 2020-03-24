JUST IN
Federal Reserve aims 'bazooka' to backstop coronavirus-hit economy
Wall Street extends sell-off despite historic Fed boost; Dow Jones rises 3%

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 575.58 points, or 3%, to 18,598.4, the S&P 500 lost 65.55 points or 2.84%, to 2,239.37

A trader reacts as he works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City. Reuters

Wall Street's slide deepened on Monday as the rapidly spreading coronavirus forced more US.states into lockdown, overshadowing unprecedented moves by the U Federal Reserve to shore up credit across the economy.Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 575.58 points, or 3%, to 18,598.4, the S&P 500 lost 65.55 points, or 2.84%, to 2,239.37 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 16.37 points, or 0.24%, to 6,863.14.
