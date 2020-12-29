JUST IN
Wall Street opens at record high on fiscal aid relief, vaccine optimism

Bets that fiscal aid will speed up a vaccine-led recovery in the economy boosted sentiment in the final days of the year

Wall Street’s main indexes opened at record highs on Tuesday as bets that fiscal aid will speed up a vaccine-led recovery in the economy boosted sentiment in the final days of the year.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 88.1 points, or 0.29%, at the open to 30,492.07. The S&P 500 rose 14.7 points, or 0.39%, to 3750.01, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 66.0 points, or 0.51%, to 12,965.388 at the opening bell.

First Published: Tue, December 29 2020. 20:18 IST

