Wall Street opens sharply lower on recession worries; Dow falls 362 pts

US stock indexes opened sharply lower on Thursday, with growth shares taking the biggest hit, after the Federal Reserve's biggest since 1994 fanned recession worries.

The Industrial Average fell 362.79 points, or 1.18%, at the open to 30,305.74.

The opened lower by 61.81 points, or 1.63%, at 3,728.18, while the Composite dropped 293.13 points, or 2.64%, to 10,806.02 at the opening bell.

