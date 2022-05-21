Wall Street suffers longest losing streak since Great Depression

-
ALSO READ
Long Covid-induced diabetes, depression can be treated by exercise: Study
Wall Street, tech stocks fired up by Twitter rally after Musk purchase
Wall Street losses mount amid simmering Russia-Ukraine crisis
Wall Street jumps on tech, financials strength; Dow rises over 200 points
Wall Street climbs as oil prices slide, Fed in focus; Dow up 240 points
-
US stocks are on their longest losing streak since the Great Depression by at least one key measure.
The Standard & Poor's 500 index fell as much as 2.3 per cent on Friday, leaving it 21 per cent below the all-time high that it reached in January and essentially ending a bull market run that began in March 2020, RT reported.
The S&P is considered the most accurate measure of US stock market performance, as it's broader-based than the 30-member Dow Jones Industrial Average, which is made up entirely of blue-chip securities.
The Dow slid as much as 617 points, down 2 per cent on the day and 16 per cent year to date. The blue-chip index was on pace to cap a weekly decline of more than 4 per cent, marking its eighth straight weekly drop and the longest such losing streak since 1932, according to Dow Jones Market Data. That year marked the Dow's lowest point of the Great Depression, RT reported.
The Nasdaq Composite is in even deeper bear-market territory than the S&P, down 30 per cent year to date and 32 per cent off its peak level. The Nasdaq fell as much as 352 points, or 3.1 per cent on the day.
"Now that the S&P is down over 20 per cent it is officially in a bear market," economist Peter Schiff said, adding: "But the bear market didn't start today. It started on January 4, when the S&P hit its high. We've been in a bear market ever since. It's just that investors have been in denial. This bear will be extremely fierce."
Former Goldman Sachs chief executive Lloyd Blankfein warned earlier this week that the US economy was at a "very, very high risk" of sliding into recession. Inflation is at a 40-year high, and the nation's central bank is pushing interest rates higher to help restore price stability, RT reported.
--IANS
san/arm
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU