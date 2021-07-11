Warner Bros Studio tour expands with DC Universe and Harry Potter

-
Batman’s secret cave, Harry Potter’s cupboard under the stairs and the apartment from Friends are major centerpieces to the huge Warner Bros studio lot expansion.
Warner Bros Studio Tour Hollywood recently reopened more than a year after doors were shuttered because of the coronavirus pandemic. Now, attendees will have a chance to explore the studio’s nearly 100 years of TV and filmmaking history.
A firsthand look took place a couple of days before the tour opened in late June at the Southern California studio, which now welcomes families with children ages 5 and older. Officials said the expansion — that includes a new building — took five years to develop in Burbank. Here are some of the tour’s key features:
Storytelling showcase: Selfie opportunities will be a plenty at the replicated, iconic “WB” water tower as attendees are able to walk along an aerial view of the sprawling studio lot. The walls are lined with mementos of the studio’s film, TV animation titles, dating back to 1923.
DC Universe: Step into the behind-the-scenes universe of DC superheroes and villains. One of the compelling aspects is the secret Batcave, where guests will find the authentic Batmobile from Tim Burton’s original Batman, the Tumbler from The Dark Knight and the Batwing from Batman v. Superman.”
Costumes worn by Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman and the Flash are on display.
Harry Potter & Fantastic Beasts: Create a photo opportunity inside Harry Potter’s cupboard under the stairs at 4 Privet Drive and understand the art of making potions on the re-created sets of Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts. Guests can sit underneath the Sorting Hat, which determines one's Hogwarts house. And class is in session to learn about the unique creatures at Newt Scamander’s Shed of Magical Creatures.
Friends boutique: Stage 48: Script to Screen is home to the Friends boutique that will be accompanied by the expanded Central Perk Café. The area features re-created sets inspired by the show including Joey and Chandler’s apartment, Monica’s apartment and Central Perk. Some costumes and other props from the show are from the 25th anniversary in 2019.
The tour concludes with an exhibit spotlighting costumes and props, including the jersey worn by the late Chadwick Boseman as Jackie Robinson in the 42 and the miniature blimp from Ridley Scott’s Blade Runner.
Guests will also have an opportunity to hold an authentic Oscar trophy.
