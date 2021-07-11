Warner Bros Studio tour expands with DC Universe and Harry Potter

Batman’s secret cave, Harry Potter’s cupboard under the stairs and the apartment from Friends are major centerpieces to the huge studio lot expansion.

Studio Tour Holly­wood recently reopened more than a year after doors were shuttered because of the coronavirus pandemic. Now, attendees will have a chance to explore the studio’s nearly 100 years of TV and filmmaking history.

A firsthand look took place a couple of days before the tour opened in late June at the Southern California studio, which now welcomes families with children ages 5 and older. Officials said the expansion — that includes a new building — took five years to develop in Burbank. Here are some of the tour’s key features:

Storytelling showcase: Selfie opportunities will be a plenty at the replicated, iconic “WB” water tower as attendees are able to walk along an aerial view of the sprawling studio lot. The walls are lined with mementos of the studio’s film, TV animation titles, dating back to 1923.

DC Universe: Step into the behind-the-scenes universe of DC superheroes and villains. One of the compelling aspects is the secret Bat­cave, where guests will find the authentic Batmobile from Tim Bur­ton’s original Batman, the Tumbler from The Dark Knight and the Batwing from Batman v. Superman.”

Costumes worn by Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman and the Flash are on display.

& Fantastic Beasts: Create a photo opportunity inside Harry Potter’s cupboard under the stairs at 4 Privet Drive and unders­tand the art of making potions on the re-created sets of and Fantastic Beasts. Guests can sit underneath the Sorting Hat, which determines one's Hogwarts house. And class is in session to learn about the unique creatures at Newt Scam­ander’s Shed of Magical Creatures.

Friends boutique: Stage 48: Scri­pt to Screen is home to the Friends bo­u­­tique that will be accompanied by the expanded Central Perk Café. The area features re-created sets ins­pired by the show including Joey and Chan­dler’s apartment, Monica’s apa­rtment and Central Perk. Some costumes and other props from the show are from the 25th anniversary in 2019.

The tour concludes with an exhibit spotlighting costumes and props, including the jersey worn by the late Chadwick Boseman as Jackie Robin­son in the 42 and the miniature blimp from Ridley Scott’s Blade Runner.

Guests will also have an opportun­ity to hold an authentic Oscar trophy.