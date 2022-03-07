We do whatever we can to deter China: Australian Defence Minister

-
ALSO READ
US lawmakers' visit to Taipei irks China as tensions rise in Taiwan Strait
Taiwan jails 5 Chinese bizmen for buying votes for Kuomintang candidate
Chinese warplane entered Taiwan's air defence identification zone on Sunday
China won't attack during President Tsai's term, says Taiwan's official
Amid China threat, Taiwan deploys advanced F-16V fighter jets in air force
-
Amid rising tensions with China, Australian Defence Minister Peter Dutton has indicated that his country may send weapons to Taiwan in response to any future Chinese military aggression.
Dutton's remarks drew a direct comparison to support currently being sent to Ukraine amid its conflict with Russia, the Australian Broadcasting Corporation reported.
"I think we do whatever we can to deter China from acts of aggression in our region," said Dutton in response to a question on Taiwan.
"Let's be very clear. We want peace to prevail in our region, but you don't have that peace if you are arguing from a position of weakness," Dutton said.
Beijing claims full sovereignty over Taiwan located off the southeastern coast of mainland China, despite the fact that the two sides have been governed separately for more than seven decades.
Taipei, on the other hand, has countered the Chinese aggression by increasing strategic ties with democracies including the US, which has been repeatedly opposed by Beijing. China has threatened that "Taiwan's independence" means war.
Sino-Australian relations have been in a downward spiral since April 2020 when Canberra infuriated Beijing by proposing an independent international inquiry into the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Last September, the ties between the two countries went further downhill after Australia announced a trilateral security pact with the United Kingdom, and the United States.
Last month, Dutton had said Canberra and its allies will "lose the next decade" unless they stand up against Beijing in the South China Sea.
"I think we have lost a considerable period of time where China gave assurances about their activity in the South China Sea," The Sydney Morning Herald quoted Dutton as saying.
"And the United States and others acquiesced and allowed the militarisation now to the point where China has 20 points of presence in the South China Sea, which does not help stability in the region," Dutton added.
Stressing on the matter, the Minister had said: "If we continue on that trajectory, then I think we shall lose the next decade. And my sense is that we are better off being honest about that.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU