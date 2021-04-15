We have won the Afghanistan war and America has lost, say Taliban

-
ALSO READ
Antony Waste IPO: A good long-term bet for risk takers, say analysts
Antony Waste Handling Cell lists at 36% premium over issue price
Antony Waste: Analysts expect stock to list at 31-38% premium to IPO price
US will have to keep in mind broad strategic ties with India: Navtej Sarna
Street signs: Nifty has a shot at 14,000, Antony Waste GMP at 20% & more
-
According to reports by news broadcaster BBC, the Taliban have taken US’ withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan as a signal that they have won the war. “We have won the war and America has lost,” the channnel quoted a Taliban military leader saying. "We are ready for anything.
We are totally prepared for peace, and we are fully prepared for jihad," the military personnell said. Blinken in Afghanistan US Secretary of State Antony Blinken made an unannounced visit to Afghanistan on Thursday to sell Afghan leaders and a wary public on President Joe Biden's decision to withdraw all American troops from the country and end America's longest war. Blinken sought to assure senior Afghan politicians that the United States remains committed to the country despite Biden's announcement a day earlier that the 2,500 US soldiers remaining in the country would be coming home by the 20th anniversary of the September 11 terrorist attacks that led to the US invasion in 2001. “I wanted to demonstrate with my visit the ongoing to commitment of the United States to the Islamic Republic and the people of Afghanistan,” Blinken told Afghan President Ashraf Ghani as they met at the presidential palace in Kabul. “The partnership is changing, but the partnership itself is enduring.”
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU