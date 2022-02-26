'We stand with people of Ukraine' say Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

-
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex- Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have come forward to speak out about the Russian-Ukraine crisis.
On Thursday, a spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex posted a statement on their Archewell website that read, "WE STAND WITH THE PEOPLE OF UKRAINE."
"Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and all of us at Archewell stand with the people of Ukraine against this breach of international and humanitarian law and encourage the global community and its leaders to do the same," their statement read.
Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the suspension of advancement of its military forces in Ukraine on Friday (local time) but the operation was resumed Saturday afternoon after the Ukrainian leadership refused to talk, said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.
Earlier, Zelenskyy suggested to Putin that they sit down at the negotiation table amid escalating tensions over Russia's military actions in Ukraine.
Notably, in the early hours on Thursday, Russia launched a special military operation after the recognition of Donetsk and Luhansk.
The Western countries have strongly condemned the Russian military operation and boosted the sanctions pressure on Moscow.
