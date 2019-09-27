WeWork halts all new leases with property owners to trim losses: Report

-
ALSO READ
WeWork delays IPO after frosty investor response: All you need to know
JPMorgan likely to lead WeWork IPO after debt offering: Report
Wall Street investment banks are struggling to hire local talent in China
Pinterest's shares surge 25% in debut, giving it market cap of $15.8 bn
WeWork goes from hot to not as dream value plunges $45 billion
-
WeWork is halting all new lease agreements with property owners as the U.S. office-sharing startup looks to curtail costs, the Financial Times reported on Thursday citing people briefed on the matter.
Parent firm We Company postponed its initial public offering last week after investor scrutiny over widening losses and corporate governance, as well as a business model that relies on long-term liabilities and short-term revenue.
WeWork did not respond to a Reuters request for comment on the report.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU