European Central Bank pushes banks to speed up climate change work
White House accuses North Korea of covertly shipping artillery to Russia

Topics
White House | Russia Ukraine Conflict | Russia

AP  |  Washington 

White House
The White House on Wednesday accused North Korea of covertly shipping a significant number of artillery shells to Russia in support of its invasion of Ukraine.

National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said the US believes North Korea is trying to make it appear as though they're being sent to countries in the Middle East or North Africa. He declined to provide a specific estimate on the quantity of ammunition being sent to bolster the Russian effort.

Kirby insisted that the North Korean shipments are not going to change the course of the war," citing Western efforts to resupply the Ukrainian military.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, November 02 2022. 20:44 IST

