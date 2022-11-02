JUST IN
Business Standard

Pakistan seeks explanation from Russia on senator's nuclear claim

"We are seeking clarification on this from Moscow, the statement added

Topics
Pakistan  | Russia

Press Trust of India  |  Islamabad 

Photo: Wikimedia Commons
Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Pakistan has sought an explanation from Russia after one of its senators claimed that Pakistan and Ukraine recently discussed the technologies for developing nuclear weapons.

Senator Igor Morozov, a member of the Federation Council's defence committee, claimed that Ukrainian experts travelled to Pakistan and met with a delegation to discuss nuclear weapons technology, Russia's state-owned news agency RIA Novosti reported.

Morozov made the allegations during a press conference that was part of the Ukrainian dossier special project.

The Foreign Office said the senator's reported statement was "without any rationale and is entirely inconsistent with the spirit of Pakistan-Russia relations.

"We are surprised by such an unfounded and baseless statement," Foreign Office said in a statement late Tuesday night.

"We are seeking clarification on this from Moscow, the statement added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, November 02 2022. 18:18 IST

`
