White House condemns Hong Kong's decision to delay elections for a year

"This action undermines the democratic processes and freedoms that have underpinned Hong Kong's prosperity," White House spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany told reporters

Reuters  |  Washinton 

Chinese national flags are seen on the ground during a march against national security law at the anniversary of Hong Kong's handover to China from Britain, in Hong Kong, China July 1, 2020. Photo: Reuters
This is only the most recent in a growing list of broken promises by Beijing, which promised autonomy and freedoms to the Hong Kong people until 2047 in the Sino-British joint declaration.” Photo: Reuters

The White House on Friday condemned Hong Kong’s decision to postpone a Sept. 6 election for its legislature, saying it was the latest example of Beijing undermining democracy in the Chinese-ruled city.

“This action undermines the democratic processes and freedoms that have underpinned Hong Kong’s prosperity,” White House spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany told reporters. “This is only the most recent in a growing list of broken promises by Beijing, which promised autonomy and freedoms to the Hong Kong people until 2047 in the Sino-British joint declaration.”
First Published: Fri, July 31 2020. 21:54 IST

