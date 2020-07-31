White House condemns Hong Kong's decision to delay elections for a year

The on Friday condemned Hong Kong’s decision to postpone a Sept. 6 election for its legislature, saying it was the latest example of Beijing undermining democracy in the Chinese-ruled city.

ALSO READ: Germany suspends extradition agreement with Hong Kong after election delay

“This action undermines the democratic processes and freedoms that have underpinned Hong Kong’s prosperity,” spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany told reporters. “This is only the most recent in a growing list of broken promises by Beijing, which promised autonomy and freedoms to the people until 2047 in the Sino-British joint declaration.”