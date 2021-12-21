White House employee, who contacted Biden, tests positive for Covid-19

-
ALSO READ
Judge blocks Biden's bid to enforce vaccine mandate for federal contractors
US President, First Lady to travel all three sites of 9/11 terror attacks
US: Democrats try delicate tax maneuvers for $3.5 trillion bill
Biden promises help to Americans affected by weekend's deadly storms
Joe Biden plan seeks to expand education, from pre-K to college
-
A employee from the Biden administration who contacted him on December 17 has tested positive for COVID-19, the White House announced on Monday.
"On Monday morning, a mid-level staff member, who does not regularly have contact with the President (Joe Biden), received a positive result for a COVID-19 test. Three days earlier, on Friday, that staff member had spent approximately 30 minutes in proximity to the President on Air Force One, on the way from Orange, South Carolina to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania," White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said in a statement.
"The President received an antigen test Sunday, and tested negative. This morning, after being notified of the staffer's positive test, the President received a PCR test and tested negative. He will be tested again on Wednesday," she said.
The White House spokesperson said the staff member is fully vaccinated and boosted, and tested negative prior to boarding Air Force One, as required for everyone traveling with the US president.
"As CDC guidance does not require fully vaccinated people to quarantine after an exposure, the President will continue with his daily schedule," she said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU