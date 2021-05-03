WHO chief Tedros Adhanom plans to seek re-election, says report

-
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general of the World Health Organization, plans to run for a second five-year term as the head of the agency, Stat News reported on Monday, citing a person familiar with the matter.
Tedros, as he is widely known, has been the public face of the WHO’s efforts to grapple with the Covid-19 pandemic ever since the new SARS-CoV-2 virus emerged in the Chinese city of Wuhan in late 2019.
In 2017, Ethiopia’s Tedros became the first African to head the Geneva-based UN agency and made universal health care coverage his priority. A spokesman for WHO said it could not comment on potential nominees. WHO’s 194 member states may propose candidates until September, whose names are sent in sealed envelopes to the Governing Board chair — ahead of the election next year.
