WHO says $4.3 billion urgently needed for Covid-19 vaccine sharing scheme

-
ALSO READ
WHO praises AstraZeneca for pausing coronavirus vaccine global trial
Covid-19 vaccine unlikely before early or mid-2021: WHO Southeast Asia head
World must unite, vaccine nationalism will only prolong Covid-19: WHO chief
Imperial College London begins human trials of new Covid-19 vaccine
CureVac becomes second company to test Covid-19 vaccine in Germany: Report
-
GENEVA (Reuters) - There is a risk that the poor and vulnerable will be trampled on in the stampede for coronavirus vaccines, the head of the World Health Organization said on Monday, adding that $4.3 billion was needed urgently for a world vaccine-sharing scheme.
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus was speaking at a virtual briefing in Geneva.
Dozens of countries have signed up to the global vaccine plan known as COVAX, which was set up by the WHO and the GAVI vaccine group to provide vaccine doses for countries that could not otherwise afford them.
It has so far raised $5 billion, including more than 500 million euros ($600 million) from Germany.
(Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay and Emma Farge in Geneva and Michael Shields in Zurich; Writing by Nick Macfie; Editing by Alex Richardson)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU