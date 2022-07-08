Who was Shinzo Abe, the longest-serving Japanese PM who died today?

Japan's longest-serving prime minister died at 67 on Friday after being shot in the city of Nara during a campaign speech.

According to local media, Abe, also the president of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), was shot multiple times from behind, as he was hit in his chest and neck.

Who was

Born on September 21, 1954, Abe was the longest-serving prime minister in Japanese history.

He hailed from a prominent political family, as his father had served as Japan's foreign minister, and his grandfather had served as prime minister.

Abe graduated from Seikei University in Tokyo in 1977 with a degree in political science and studied public policy at the University of Southern California.

The former Japanese PM joined the Liberal Democratic Party in 1982 and was first elected as an LDP legislator representing the southwestern prefecture of Yamaguchi in 1993. He was a member of LDP's Mori faction, which his father had once headed.

In 2005, Abe was appointed Japan's chief cabinet secretary. The same year, he was elected as the leader of LDP, becoming next in line to take over the nation's prime minister.

As per media reports, until 2005, Abe served in Japan's military for three years.

At 52, Abe had taken over as Japan's youngest prime minister since World War II. However, after LDP faced electoral defeat for the first time in 52 years, Abe quit in 2007, citing health reasons. He was suffering from ulcerative colitis.

In 2012, Abe again became LDP's leader and returned to power, becoming Japan's PM for the second time. He served as prime minister till 2020, when he quit due to health reasons.