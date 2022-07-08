Who was Shinzo Abe, the longest-serving Japanese PM who died today?

-
ALSO READ
Former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe dies hours after being shot: Local media
LIVE: Ukraine's prez says he will not accept Russian ultimatums to end war
LIVE: Putin calls on Ukrainian military to seize power to better negotiate
LIVE: 'Enough is enough,' says United Nations chief on Ukraine crisis
LIVE updates: Delhi records 1,151 new Covid cases; 2,298 in Rajasthan
-
Japan's longest-serving prime minister Shinzo Abe died at 67 on Friday after being shot in the city of Nara during a campaign speech.
According to local media, Abe, also the president of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), was shot multiple times from behind, as he was hit in his chest and neck.
Who was Shinzo Abe?
Born on September 21, 1954, Abe was the longest-serving prime minister in Japanese history.
He hailed from a prominent political family, as his father had served as Japan's foreign minister, and his grandfather had served as prime minister.
Abe graduated from Seikei University in Tokyo in 1977 with a degree in political science and studied public policy at the University of Southern California.
The former Japanese PM joined the Liberal Democratic Party in 1982 and was first elected as an LDP legislator representing the southwestern prefecture of Yamaguchi in 1993. He was a member of LDP's Mori faction, which his father had once headed.
In 2005, Abe was appointed Japan's chief cabinet secretary. The same year, he was elected as the leader of LDP, becoming next in line to take over the nation's prime minister.
As per media reports, until 2005, Abe served in Japan's military for three years.
At 52, Abe had taken over as Japan's youngest prime minister since World War II. However, after LDP faced electoral defeat for the first time in 52 years, Abe quit in 2007, citing health reasons. He was suffering from ulcerative colitis.
In 2012, Abe again became LDP's leader and returned to power, becoming Japan's PM for the second time. He served as prime minister till 2020, when he quit due to health reasons.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU