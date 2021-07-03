WHO welcomes report on efficacy of longer gaps between AstraZeneca doses

-
ALSO READ
Is it safe? Global concern over the use of AstraZeneca vaccine explained
Study finds slightly increased blood clot rates after AstraZeneca Covid jab
Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine recommended for all adults by WHO panel
Sri Lanka receives Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines under COVAX Facility
Explained: UN vaccine plan for poor countries, Covax, nears roll-out
-
A report from Oxford University saying that a longer gap between doses of AstraZeneca vaccines still provides protection is “very reassuring” for supply-strapped countries, World Health Organization chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan said.
Joachim Hombach, head of the WHO’s expert panel, said it was “great news” on spaced dosing for the vaccine, which would add flexibility to dosing schedules. The Oxford study released this week found that the second dose can be delayed up to 45 weeks and still lead to an enhanced immune response.
On the other hand, the head of the WHO, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said the world is in “a very dangerous period” of the Covid-19 pandemic, noting the more contagious delta variant is identified in nearly 100 countries.
The fast-spreading delta variant is now dominating conversations about the virus, with vaccine efficacy measures, case counts and country lockdowns increasingly focused on it. South Korea’s case count reached the highest level in more than six months as the country begins to ease social distancing measures amid an accelerating vaccine rate.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU