Will cheaper iPhones, cut-price OTT platform help Apple boost India sales?

Apple Inc has always positioned itself at the premium end of the market. But last week, the $265 billion Silicon Valley giant surprised consumers by doing two things differently.

First, it declared a war on video streaming platforms by announcing the launch of Apple+ globally at a lower than usual subscription rate. At just Rs 99 a month in India, it will be cheaper than Netflix’s Rs 199 a month on digital and Rs 650 a month on TV, or even Amazon’s Rs 130 a month. Second, Apple is opening up its over-the-top (OTT) channel to a larger audience — not restricted to ...