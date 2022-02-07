Willing to join hands for a shared future in new era: Xi on China-Pak ties

-
ALSO READ
Joe Biden calls on world leaders to end 'backward slide' of democracy
Joe Biden to focus on elections, media as democracy summit wraps
Pak's Oppn says increase in power, petrol prices economic murder of people
Chief Justice of Pakistan slams Imran Khan govt for poor governance
PML-N urges unrest over economic mess, says Imran govt costing Pak billions
-
Chinese President Xi Jinping met Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and pledged closer cooperation under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor investment program to build roads, power plants and other infrastructure.
He said China was willing to join hands with its longtime ally to “build a closer China-Pakistan community with a shared future in the new era," Global Times reported.
“The strategic relationship between China and Pakistan is of prominence in a changing world," Xi was quoted as saying.
"China upholds fairness and justice in international affairs. China is willing to strengthen the coordination and cooperation with Pakistan in multilateral venues such as the UN and promote justice and world and regional peace," Xi said.
He also met Poland President Andrzej Duda and said that China seeks to further improve ties with Poland, whose warm relationship with Beijing has not sat well with main rival the United States.
Poland was the only European Union nation to send an elected leader to the Games despite a US-led diplomatic boycott. The meeting also comes amid concerns over a Russian attack on Ukraine, with which NATO member Poland shares a lengthy border.
Xi, who has not left China since 2019, has met a range of world leaders over recent days, including President Vladimir Putin of Russia, with which China is building a closer informal alliance.
The meetings highlight Xi's moves to elevate himself as a major player in world diplomacy, while positioning China's single party authoritarian political model as an alternative to the long-dominant liberal world order led by the United States.
Xi told Duda the two countries should “respect and accommodate each other's core interests and major concerns," Global Times reported.
Along with strengthening communication on “major international issues," they should “tap the potential of their economies, trade and investment, transportation and logistics, and high and new technologies, and lift bilateral practical cooperation to a new level," Xi said.
He said China is ready to take an active part in the construction of a logistics hub in Poland and help Poland become a key node in the China-Europe supply chain.
No statement was immediately available from Duda.
However, in Warsaw, his foreign policy advisor Jakub Kumoch said Poland wanted “the best possible relations with China and we can see a similar interest on the Chinese side.” Poland, along with Hungary and Serbia, has been viewed as one of China's backdoors into Europe. The uncritical support from Beijing contrasts with Washington's expressions of concern over the increasing autocratic rule of Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki.
Poland participates in a Chinese initiative to nurture relations with Central and Eastern European governments known as the China-CEEC group, as well as Xi's signature “Belt and Road" drive to build infrastructure linking China to Europe and beyond.
As well as prompting unease in Washington, China's moves have raised concerns among France, Germany and other Western European governments that Beijing is trying to make political inroads into the European Union.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU