Wives of Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif, ex-PM Imran Khan richer than them: Report

The wives of Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his predecessor Imran Khan are richer than their husbands, the media reported citing official documents.
The statements of assets filed for the fiscal year ending on June 30, 2020, with the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) revealed that Khan owns four goats worth 200,000 PKR and possesses six properties, the most prominent of which is his 300-kanal villa in Banigala, reports Dawn news.
He also owns inherited properties, including a house in Lahore's Zaman Park, around 600 acres of farm land as well as non-agricultural land, the statements showed.
Khan neither owns a vehicle nor property outside Pakistan, does not have any investment, and has more than 60 million PKR in bank accounts, apart from $329,196 and 518 pounds in Pakistani foreign currency accounts.
Meanwhile, his wife Bushra Bibi's net worth is 142.11 million PKR, the statements revealed, adding that she owns four properties, including a house in Banigala, Dawn news reported.
Nusrat Shehbaz, the first wife of the incumbent Prime Minister, has wealth worth 230.29 million PKR and owns nine agricultural properties and one house each in Lahore and Hazara divisions.
Shehbaz Sharif has wealth worth 104.21 million PKR with a liability of 141.78 million PKR.
The wealth of his second wife, Tehmina Durrani, has hovered around 5.76 million for several years, the statements show.
Meanwhile, Pakistan People's Party chairperson and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari is among the declared billionaires, having a total wealth worth of 1.6 billion PKR.
The bulk of his wealth remains outside the country.
