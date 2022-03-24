'Won't quit', says Pak PM Imran Khan as 3 allies set to join Opposition

Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan on Wednesday said that he will not “resign under any circumstances” ahead of a no-confidence motion to be held on Friday. “I will not resign under any circumstance. I will play till the last ball and I will surprise them a day before as they are still under pressure,” said Khan, without revealing further details.



Three key allies of the of PM Khan — Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan, Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid and Balochistan Awami Party — are set to join the before the no-confidence vote, reported Geo News.



This news came close on the heels of Pakistan’s top election body imposing a fine on the embattled PM. A penalty of Rs 50,000 was levied on PM Khan for violating election code of conduct by addressing a rally in Swat ahead of the local government election in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, the Express Tribune reported.