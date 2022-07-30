World Bank has no new financing plans for crisis-hit Sri Lanka: Report

-
ALSO READ
Lanka protest site untouched, Wickremesinghe tells diplomatic community
President, PM have no moral right to remain in power, says Sirisena
President Gotabaya, PM Wickremesinghe: 2 men at heart of Sri Lankan crisis
3 arrested for setting Sri Lankan PM Wickremesinghe's private house on fire
Sri Lanka: Protesters to hand back iconic govt buildings to authorities
-
The World Bank does not plan to offer new financing to Sri Lanka, which is battling its worst economic crisis in decades, until the Indian Ocean nation has an adequate macroeconomic policy framework in place, the lender said.
In a statement, the World Bank said Sri Lanka needed to adopt structural reforms that focus on economic stabilisation and tackle the root causes of its crisis, which has starved it of foreign exchange and led to shortages of food, fuel and medicines.
“The World Bank Group is deeply concerned about the dire economic situation and its impact on the people of Sri Lanka,” it said.
The bank is repurposing resources under existing loans to help alleviate shortages of essential, it added.
Sri Lanka has resumed technical discussions with the International Monetary Fund on a potential bailout, the finance ministry said.
The government hopes to secure an Extended Fund Facility.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU