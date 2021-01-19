World Economic Forum announces virtual Davos Agenda from January 25-29

The (WEF) has announced that its Agenda event would take place virtually from January 25-29 under the theme "A Crucial Year to Rebuild Trust".

On Monday, the Geneva-based forum said it would bring together the world's foremost leaders to address the economic, environmental, social and technological challenges following the coronavirus pandemic, Xinhua news agency reported.

It said that more than 1,500 business, government and civil society leaders from over 70 countries and regions will set the agenda for a critical year ahead and discuss how to catalyze impact in the rapidly advancing Fourth Industrial Revolution.

"In the context of the Covid-19 pandemic, the need to reset priorities and the urgency to reform systems have been growing stronger around the world," said Klaus Schwab, Founder and Executive Chairman of the

"Rebuilding trust and increasing global cooperation are crucial to fostering innovative and bold solutions to stem the pandemic and drive a robust recovery.

"This unique meeting will be an opportunity for leaders to outline their vision and address the most important issues of our time, such as the need to accelerate job creation and to protect the environment," Schwab was quoted as further saying in the statement.

The also said that the conclusions from the Agenda week would feed into task forces working on global issues for its upcoming Special Annual Meeting in Singapore, which is scheduled to take place on May 25-28.

The meeting will focus on creating impact, rebuilding trust and shaping the policies and partnerships needed in 2021, the Forum added.

--IANS

ksk/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)