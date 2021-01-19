World Economic Forum announces virtual Davos Agenda from January 25-29

-
ALSO READ
Analysis: In Singapore, a very different Davos is taking shape
The world can live without Davos: Society needs to listen to new voices
WEF shifts annual meeting from Davos to Lucerne in May due to Covid-19
WEF to be held in Singapore next year instead of Davos due to Covid-19
WEF to move 2021 annual meeting out of Davos, but still in Switzerland
-
The World Economic Forum (WEF) has announced that its Davos Agenda event would take place virtually from January 25-29 under the theme "A Crucial Year to Rebuild Trust".
On Monday, the Geneva-based forum said it would bring together the world's foremost leaders to address the economic, environmental, social and technological challenges following the coronavirus pandemic, Xinhua news agency reported.
It said that more than 1,500 business, government and civil society leaders from over 70 countries and regions will set the agenda for a critical year ahead and discuss how to catalyze impact in the rapidly advancing Fourth Industrial Revolution.
"In the context of the Covid-19 pandemic, the need to reset priorities and the urgency to reform systems have been growing stronger around the world," said Klaus Schwab, Founder and Executive Chairman of the WEF.
"Rebuilding trust and increasing global cooperation are crucial to fostering innovative and bold solutions to stem the pandemic and drive a robust recovery.
"This unique meeting will be an opportunity for leaders to outline their vision and address the most important issues of our time, such as the need to accelerate job creation and to protect the environment," Schwab was quoted as further saying in the statement.
The WEF also said that the conclusions from the Davos Agenda week would feed into task forces working on global issues for its upcoming Special Annual Meeting in Singapore, which is scheduled to take place on May 25-28.
The meeting will focus on creating impact, rebuilding trust and shaping the policies and partnerships needed in 2021, the Forum added.
--IANS
ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU