Xi Jinping vows tighter oversight of tech firms, digital economy

President Xi Jinping ordered better regulation of the country’s technology sector, underscoring the intense scrutiny and upheaval faced by Chinese internet giants following their rapid growth.
Improved oversight would help China take advantage of the transformation happening in the tech industry, Xinhua reported Tuesday, citing Xi at a meeting of Communist Party officials the previous day. He called for greater integration of traditional industries and the digital economy, which covers everything from big data and artificial intelligence to cloud computing and blockchain.
The wide-ranging crackdown has covered much of the vast digital industry, including online education. Beijing is moving to ensure the country’s sharing-economy behemoths improve the welfare of the millions of low-wage workers they depend on to drive growth.
In his speech Monday, Xi pledged to protect the rights of employees and customers of online platforms. A more strict taxation inspection system will be put in place, too. He also reaffirmed China’s commitment to building new infrastructure projects and developing homegrown technologies in key areas.
