Xi to deliver major speech to 'mobilise the whole party, whole military'

The speech on October 1 will be accompanied by a national day parade showcasing China's advances in military technology

Bloomberg 

Xi Jinping
Photo: Twitter @arabnews

Chinese President Xi Jinping will deliver a major speech to mark 70 years since the official founding of the People’s Republic of China, it was announced on Thursday.

The speech on October 1 will be accompanied by a national day parade showcasing China’s advances in military technology, Wang Xiaohui, executive vice-minister for the Communist Party’s Publicity Department, said.

“The purpose is to motivate and mobilise the whole party, the whole military.”

First Published: Fri, August 30 2019. 02:34 IST

