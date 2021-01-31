Xiaomi says legal complaint against US to protect its interests

-
ALSO READ
Xiaomi may launch a smartphone with 200W fast charging: Report
China's smartphone maker Xiaomi raises $3.9 billion in an equity deal
Xiaomi develops 'air charge' tech to charge devices without any wire
Xiaomi Mi 10i sets bar high for other midrange smartphones to come
Xiaomi Mi 11, Mi 11 Pro to be launched in January 2021, says Report
-
HONG KONG (Reuters) - Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi Corp said on Sunday that its legal complaint against the U.S. Department of Defense and the Treasury Department was to protect the company's interests, in a notice on the Hong Kong stock exchange.
The company filed a complaint in a Washington district court on Friday against the U.S. Defense and Treasury Departments, seeking to remove the Chinese smartphone maker from an official list of companies with ties to China's military.
Xiaomi said the U.S. decision to include the company as a "communist Chinese military company" was "factually incorrect" and said it had asked the courts to declare the decision illegal.
The Defense Department, under the Trump administration in mid-January, added Xiaomi and eight other companies to the list, which requires American investors to divest their holdings in the firms by a set deadline.
Xiaomi has said that 75% of the company's voting rights, under a weighted structure, were held by co-founders Lin Bin and Lei Jun, with no ownership or control from an individual or entity affiliated with the military.
(Reporting by Farah Master; Editing by Frances Kerry and Catherine Evans)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU