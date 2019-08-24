You tax our wine, we'll hit back, says EU's Tusk on new US tariffs

Europe’s G-7 Stance Shaped by Trump

European Council President set out the EU’s stall for the summit, making it clear that the bloc opposed many of the positions put forward by US President Donald Trump. In a news conference before the start of the summit, Tusk warned the American president that Europe didn’t share his views on issues ranging from Iran to trade to Russia.

"Trade wars will lead to recessions" and "trade wars among G-7 members will lead to an eroding of the already weakened trust among us," Tusk said.

He said Trump’s rejection of the nuclear deal with Iran "hasn’t brought about any positive results" and the move played into the hands of the Iranian regime as well as Russia and China. The EU will push once again for consensus on the Iran agreement, Tusk added.

Russia won’t be invited back in the G-7 fold, Tusk said, in a direct rebuff to Trump. He recalled the US leader’s suggestion that Russia snatching Crimea from Ukraine was acceptable. "Under no condition can we agree on this logic," Tusk said, adding provocatively that he’d like to see Ukraine invited to a G-7 summit rather than Russia. Next year’s meeting will be hosted by Trump in the US

EU Will Retaliate If Trump Targets French Wine

The EU will “respond in kind” if Trump announces tariffs on French wine, Tusk said at his press conference ahead of the talks which begin on Saturday evening.

Trump has threatened tariffs on wine in retaliation for a French digital tax that affects US internet giants, casting the French as the aggressors. But Tusk suggested the EU will see tax and tariffs as separate issues.

“France can count on our loyalty,” Tusk said.

Trump mused at a recent fundraiser about a 100% tariff on French wine, though it’s not clear how serious he was.