Zoom buys cloud call centre company Five9 for $14.7 bn in all-stock deal

-
ALSO READ
Zoom to buy cloud-based call centre operator Five9 in $15-billion deal
Zoom Video to buy cloud software provider Five9 in $15 billion deal
Zoom projects annual sales signalling growth after Covid-19 pandemic
Outside of US, India one of the most critical markets for Zoom: Sameer Raje
Zoom reports staggering 369% revenue jump at $882.5 mn, set to grow further
-
Zoom, the videoconferencing company whose growth was supercharged by the pandemic over the past year, will buy the cloud contact centre provider Five9 in an all-stock deal valued at about $14.7 billion.
That is far greater than Zoom's market valuation a little over two years ago when it went public for slightly more than $9 billion.
Zoom founder and CEO Eric Yuan said in a blog post Sunday that the acquisition will accelerate the company's long-term growth by adding the $24 billion contact centre market. That will give Zoom greater exposure to more business clients. Yuan added that it also the deal also complements the Zoom Phone, a cloud phone system that is seeing strong demand.
The size of the deal would have seemed unthinkable when Zoom Video Communications Inc. went public in early 2019, before it became a household name. With the arrival of the pandemic and a global shift to working from home, Zoom is everywhere.
Its stock, which could be bought for less than $70 each when 2020 began, is now worth five times that number.
Shares dipped 5% before the opening bell Monday, trading for $358.07.
Shareholders of Five9 Inc. stockholders will receive 0.5533 shares of Class A common stock of Zoom for each share of Five9. Based on Zoom's closing price on Friday, this represents a per share price for Five9 common stock of $200.28.
Five9 will become a unit of Zoom once the transaction closes. Rowan Trollope will become a president of Zoom and continue as Five9 CEO.
The deal is expected to close in the first half of 2022. It still needs approval from Five9 shareholders.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU